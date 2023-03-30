Left Menu

Vatican: Pope improving since hospitalisation with infection

Pope Francis rested well overnight and was “progressively improving” Thursday after being hospitalised with a respiratory infection, the Vatican said.

The 86-year-old pope, who had part of one lung removed as a young man, ate breakfast, read the newspapers and was working from his hospital room at Rome's Gemelli hospital, according to a statement from spokesman Matteo Bruni.

“Before lunch he went to the little chapel in the private apartment, where he gathered in prayer and received the Eucharist,” the statement said.

Francis was hospitalised Wednesday after having suffered breathing problems in recent days and was diagnosed with a respiratory infection. The Vatican said he would remain for a few days of treatment.

