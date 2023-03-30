Left Menu

Power subsidy opted by consumers to continue till Mar 31 next year, fresh applications afterwards

Those consuming 201-400 units per month get 50 per cent subsidy capped at Rs 850.

Power subsidy opted by consumers to continue till Mar 31 next year, fresh applications afterwards
Power consumers in Delhi who have opted for subsidy will get it till March 31, 2024, after which they will have to submit fresh applications to continue availing the benefit, Power Minister Atishi said on Thursday.

''Those who opted for subsidy in October (2022), will get it till March 31 of coming year. After that they will have to opt for it in each financial year,'' the minister told a press conference.

Last year, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a change in the free electricity scheme of his government, saying the power subsidy will be provide to only those consumers who would apply for it.

According to official figures, there are over 58 lakh domestic consumers in Delhi out of which 48 lakh have applied to the discoms for getting subsidy.

The Delhi government provides 100 per cent subsidy on monthly consumption upto 200 units. Those consuming 201-400 units per month get 50 per cent subsidy capped at Rs 850.

