Odisha govt to offer free molecular test for cancer treatment

The Odisha government on Thursday announced it will soon offer free molecular test for cancer treatment, an official said.

The samples will be collected from select state-run hospitals, tested at the private laboratory of inDNA and reports returned to the medical establishments.

The facility in the institutions will begin shortly, he said.

''The entire cost will be borne by the state government under the Nidan scheme. The laboratory was selected through an open tender floated by Odisha State Medical Corporation Limited (OSMCL),'' he said.

A molecular test of a tumour helps understand its biology and plan treatment more precisely.

OSMCL has signed an agreement with inDNA for several medical colleges and hospitals in the state.

