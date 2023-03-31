Future of Learning Collaborative, an Anant National University and the University of Pennsylvania Initiative Concluded Today

Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India – Business Wire India Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel, Chief Minister, Gujarat, presided over the concluding ceremony of the Future of Learning Collaborative, an initiative of Anant National University and the University of Pennsylvania's Graduate School of Education, USA, held on 30th March at the varsity campus. The collaborative comprising 28 delegates from five continents, including Europe, South America, North America, the Middle East, and Asia addressed the critical challenges and identified a set of plausible solutions to deliver high-quality education that is affordable, accessible, and empowering.

Dr Anunaya Chaubey, Provost of Anant National University said, ''We are honoured to have the Gujarat's Chief Minister Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel on campus for the closing ceremony of the collaborative; his contribution in governance is remarkable. The primary business of design is to solve problems. But before that, it needs to identify them. This design collaborative seeks to study the state of education across contexts, collaborate with education practitioners across sectors to understand the challenges of the future and devise ways to solve them through the platform of education. This design collaborative is one of a kind. We will present the recommendation of this collaborative to different ministries and stakeholders, watch the implementation, evaluate them, and reconvene next year to analyse the outcome. We will continue the work of improving education to solve the problems of the future." The Future of Learning Collaborative aimed to create a foundation for reinforcing transnational collaborations that redefine learning and chart an innovative future. The central tenet of the collaborative was that the participants will challenge the outdated models and paradigms and develop scalable efforts that are transformative across the lifespan of education, from childhood to adulthood. Learning that not only realises the importance of local context but leverages it as foundational to the student experience.

28 delegates from 13 countries came together to design better learning environments as part of the Future of Learning Collaborative. The delegates exchanged insights on various aspects of education, including the ideal end state of the future of learning in individual and collective contexts; tools to impart education; and technology, policy and human interventions impacting education, among others.

The members attending the collaborative will form the 'Ignite Group' that will frame and structure meaningful conversations on the future of learning. The 'Ignite Group' will consist of diverse individuals working to advance educational-related innovations in their contexts across the globe. This design collaborative will issue a white paper with a set of plausible solutions for the challenges discussed. These solutions will be tried across the world, and their outcomes will be evaluated in the next collaborative in 2024.

