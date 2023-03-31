The Google Doodle for today commemorates the 106th birthday of Juntree Siriboonrod, a celebrated Thai author who is often referred to as the "father of Thai science fiction". Born on this day in 1917, there is little information available about his childhood, and some fans even speculate that he may have traveled from an alternate universe or fended off aliens from his crib.

Juntree Siriboonrod started his career as a civil servant in the Department of Ministry Fuels in the Thai government, but eventually transitioned into teaching high school science. It was during this time that he began writing science-focused articles and stories, and in 1945, he teamed up with the Science Society of Thailand to create a science magazine called Witthayasat Mahatsachan. Over the years, Siriboonrod wrote a variety of works, ranging from science fiction to biographies of scientists.

One of his most famous works is Phu Dap Duang Athit, or The Man Who Put Out the Sun, a collection of fantastical science fiction short stories that is still celebrated in Thailand today. Juntree Siriboonrod's literary impact is so significant that in 2005, the Science Society of Thailand and the Science Writers and Publishers Forum established the Juntree Siriboonrod Award in his honor. This award recognizes outstanding achievements in the field of Thai science fiction and serves as a testament to Siriboonrod's influence on the genre.

Through his writing, Juntree Siriboonrod has left a lasting impact on readers, inspiring them to explore the possibilities of the future through the lens of science fiction.

Also Read: Google Doodle spotlights Satoshi Kako, an ingenious Japanese author children's books