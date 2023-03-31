Google Doodle spotlights Satoshi Kako, an ingenious Japanese author children's books

Happy Birthday, Satoshi Kako!

On March 31, 2023, Google Doodle pays tribute to Satoshi Kako, a renowned Japanese author and illustrator of children's books whose works remain popular to this day.

Satoshi Kako, who was born in 1926 in Kunitaka Village of the Fukui Prefecture, wrote over 600 stories that were not only entertaining but also educational and inspiring. His scientific and engineering background enabled him to add a unique twist to each tale, making them even more enjoyable for young Japanese readers.

As a child, Satoshi Kako was encouraged by other talented kids to take up drawing. He went on to study chemistry at Tokyo Imperial University and became involved in a theater study group, where he began writing scripts and designing stage sets for children's plays. He later landed a job at a major Japanese chemical company, where he organized puppet shows and kamishibai performances for his colleagues' children. Inspired by the positive reactions of the small audiences and praises from his coworkers, Kako wrote his first children's book, Damu no Ojisan-Tachi (Uncles of the Dam), in 1959, which focused on the usefulness of dams in society.

Satoshi Kako went on to write many masterpieces works throughout the next three decades, but he is best known for the Daruma-chan series featuring Little Daruma, a boy who embarks on countless adventures and meets new friends along the way. He also penned numerous stories that taught kids about daily topics such as brushing their teeth, playing traditional Japanese games, baking, and more. Kako won several accolades throughout his long career, including the Takahashi Gozan Special Award in 1985, the Japanese Science Reading Award in 1991, and the Kanagawa Culture Award in 2009.

From his early days surrounded by talented peers to his illustrious career as an author, Satoshi Kako's life was a true page-turner, and we celebrate his 97th birthday with gratitude and admiration.

