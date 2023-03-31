Left Menu

MBBS student found hanging from ceiling fan of hostel room in Telangana

The woman, a first-year postgraduate student of a medical college, allegedly attempted suicide at a state-run hospital on February 22 after being harassed by her senior in the same college.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 31-03-2023 15:06 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 15:00 IST
MBBS student found hanging from ceiling fan of hostel room in Telangana
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A second-year MBBS student was found hanging in his hostel room in Telangana’s Nizamabad district on Friday, police said.

The 22-year old, a native of Peddapalli district of the state, who was studying at the Government Medical College in Nizamabad, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his hostel room by some students, police said, adding the exact reason for him taking the extreme step was not known.

However, there was a text message allegedly sent by him at 3 AM to his parents and brother informing them that he was ''committing suicide'' and also apologising for the act, a police official said, based on preliminary investigation. The police were recording the statements of his friends and roommates among others to ascertain the reasons for his death, the official said.

Further investigations are on. Last month, a woman medical student ended her life in Warangal district of the state following alleged ''harassment'' by her senior. The woman, a first-year postgraduate student of a medical college, allegedly attempted suicide at a state-run hospital on February 22 after being ''harassed'' by her senior in the same college. She died at a hospital in Hyderabad while undergoing treatment on February 26. The senior student, a male doctor, was arrested on February 24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; J&J bows out of RSV vaccine race after scrapping trial and more

Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; ...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augusta; Olympics-IOC rejects IBA claims over boxing officials and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augus...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Indonesia's electric vehicle ambitions hinge on green mining drive

ANALYSIS-Indonesia's electric vehicle ambitions hinge on green mining drive

 Global
4
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX to launch Space Development Agency’s Tranche 0 LEO satellites today: Watch live

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX to launch Space Development Agency’s Tranche 0 LEO...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The SWOT Satellite: Measuring the Pulse of Our Planet's Water Resources

BuzzFeed Buzzes up Content Creation with OpenAI's ChatGPT-Powered AI

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Looking Ahead: Predictions for the Business and Economic Landscape in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023