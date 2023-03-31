Ramanavmi:Security tightened in Jamshedpur; Akhara Committee calls for Bandh on Apr 1

Security was tightened in the steel city on Friday ahead of Ramanavami processions being taken out in the evening while an Akhara Committee has called for a Jamshedpur 'bandh' (shutdown) on April 1 over seizure of a truck with a music system and trailer.

The district administration however said it has no information about the bandh called so far.

''We have called a dawn to dusk bandh in Jamshedpur on April 1 in protest against seizure of DJ (truck with music system) and trailer ....Many akharas will not take out processions this evening,'' Central Ramnavmi Akhara Committee and senior BJP leader Abhay Singh told PTI.

However, many akharas were seen taking out colourful processions headed for the river front.

''A Nagaland registered trailer with national permit and DJ has been siezed as it cannot be used for procession in narrow lanes. We had already prohibited use of DJ.., The entire city cannot be taken to ranson for some people's interest. No person has come forward so far to claim the trailer,'' Jamshedpur deputy commissioner Vijaya Jadhav told PTI.

Asked about bandh call, Jadhav said the administration has no information on this so far and that the situation in the industrial city is normal.

Dhalbhum sub-divisional officer Piyush Sinha said around 200 licensed akhara committees will take out Ramanavami immersion processions in the city on Friday. The official said the deputy commissioner Jadhav and senior superintendent of police Prabhat Kumar inspected all routes of the processions, including sensitive and super sensitive areas and issued directions to senior officials.

Areas like Mango, Hanuman Mandir, Munshi Mohalla masjid, Daiguttu and Shastri Nagar are considered super sensitive, while Kharangajhar, Telco, Dhatkidih and Sakchi are sensitive areas. Kumar said a strict vigil on social media was being kept round-the-clock. The district administration has set up temporary CCTV and night vision cameras in these areas to keep a vigil on mischief makers, an official statement said.

These cameras are being installed in addition to the CCTV cameras already installed across the city. Besides, there will be drone surveillance of the processions, it said. Kumar said a strict vigil will be maintained to ensure that immersion of Ramanavami jhandas (flags) is completed in different river ghats by 8 pm on Friday night and deviation of specified procession routes will not be allowed. Besides, DJs and the playing of songs were disallowed. The police staged flag marches in the city on Thursday and deployed rapid action force to ensure peaceful conduct of Ramanavami processions. Jadhav and Kumar have asked the akhara committees to ensure that the road traffic is not be hampered during the processions and barricades were set up in some busy areas.

