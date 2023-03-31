Pope Francis set to leave hospital on Saturday, Vatican says
Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2023 16:21 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 16:12 IST
- Country:
- Italy
Pope Francis is set to leave hospital on Saturday, the Vatican said in a statement on Friday, following the latest exams he underwent during the morning.
The pope, 86 and suffering from a number of ailments, was taken to Rome's Gemelli hospital two days ago after complaining of breathing difficulties.
