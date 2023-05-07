Maha: 25,675 students take NEET (UG) exam in Latur

A total of 25,675 medical aspirants took the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET (UG), on Sunday, said officials. Of all those who had registered for the entrance exam, 132 students did not turn up, they said.

NEET (UG) is conducted by the National Testing Agency for admission to undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions.

The exam was held between 2 pm and 5 pm in 56 centres in the district amid CCTV surveillance, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)