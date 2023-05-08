Left Menu

Teachers demand appointment of principal at DU's Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (evening)

However, teachers have said that this is against the rules as the senior most teacher should be assigned as acting principal till the permanent appointment is made.In a letter to Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh on Sunday, seven DUs Academic and Executive Council members claimed that the temporary arrangement for the full-fledged working college goes against the ethos and practised norms of the university.The post got vacant 1 to 1.5 years ago.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2023 16:20 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 16:20 IST
Teachers demand appointment of principal at DU's Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (evening)
  • Country:
  • India

A section of Delhi University's executive and academic council members have demanded the appointment of a principal at Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (evening) here.

They have also called for halting of teachers' interview till a permanent principal is recruited at the college.

At present, the morning college's principal has been assigned additional charges of the principal of the evening college. However, teachers have said that this is against the rules as the senior most teacher should be assigned as acting principal till the permanent appointment is made.

In a letter to Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh on Sunday, seven DU's Academic and Executive Council members claimed that the temporary arrangement for the full-fledged working college goes against the ''ethos and practised norms of the university''.

''The post got vacant 1 to 1.5 years ago. As per the rules, the senior teacher at the college would act as the acting principal and he was retired. No efforts were made to fill this post. Moreover, the incumbent principal of the morning college has been assigned additional charge of the principal evening college. There is no provision to do this,'' a professor said.

In the letter, the teachers highlighted that the stakeholders are in deep concern about the future of the college as the ''incumbent principal in collaboration with governing body chairman has been instrumental in displacing a large number of experienced teachers from the morning college in a recently held recruitment''.

''Hence, in the larger interest of the institution and supporting the genuine demand of the staff association, we appeal to you to adhere to the provision of the university ordinance and appoint the senior most professor of that college officiating/acting principal till the permanent principal is appointed,'' read the letter.

''Further, we request you to speed up the process of recruiting the permanent principal and halt the appointments till a permanent principal is recruited. We hope you will act in the interest of the institution,'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: Stray dog tied, dragged to death in Durg; one held

Chhattisgarh: Stray dog tied, dragged to death in Durg; one held

 India
2
NASA's HiRISE camera captures butterfly ejecta around fresh Martian crater

NASA's HiRISE camera captures butterfly ejecta around fresh Martian crater

 Global
3
US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international location

US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international locat...

 United States
4
BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is Experiencing Congestion Issue

BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Smart Home Smackdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomeKit

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023