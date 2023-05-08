Teachers demand appointment of principal at DU's Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (evening)

A section of Delhi University's executive and academic council members have demanded the appointment of a principal at Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (evening) here.

They have also called for halting of teachers' interview till a permanent principal is recruited at the college.

At present, the morning college's principal has been assigned additional charges of the principal of the evening college. However, teachers have said that this is against the rules as the senior most teacher should be assigned as acting principal till the permanent appointment is made.

In a letter to Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh on Sunday, seven DU's Academic and Executive Council members claimed that the temporary arrangement for the full-fledged working college goes against the ''ethos and practised norms of the university''.

''The post got vacant 1 to 1.5 years ago. As per the rules, the senior teacher at the college would act as the acting principal and he was retired. No efforts were made to fill this post. Moreover, the incumbent principal of the morning college has been assigned additional charge of the principal evening college. There is no provision to do this,'' a professor said.

In the letter, the teachers highlighted that the stakeholders are in deep concern about the future of the college as the ''incumbent principal in collaboration with governing body chairman has been instrumental in displacing a large number of experienced teachers from the morning college in a recently held recruitment''.

''Hence, in the larger interest of the institution and supporting the genuine demand of the staff association, we appeal to you to adhere to the provision of the university ordinance and appoint the senior most professor of that college officiating/acting principal till the permanent principal is appointed,'' read the letter.

''Further, we request you to speed up the process of recruiting the permanent principal and halt the appointments till a permanent principal is recruited. We hope you will act in the interest of the institution,'' it added.

