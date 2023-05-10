Bengal: Class 10 state board exam results on May 19

The results of Class 10 state board examinations in West Bengal will be announced on May 19, Education Minister Bratya Basu said on Wednesday.

The exams, called Madhyamik Pariksha in the state, were held between February 23 and March 4.

Taking to Twitter, Basu said, ''19th May, 2023, Friday, 10 am, the Results of Madhyamik Pariksha 2023 shall be declared by WBBSE.'' The results will be available on a slew of websites and mobile applications such as www.indiaresults.com and mobile app 'Madhyamik Results 2023' from 12 noon on that day, West Bengal Board of Secondary Education said in a notification.

School authorities will get marksheets and certificates of their students from various camp offices of the board from 12 noon of May 19, it said. According to the board, a total of 6,98,628 candidates appeared for the Class 10 state board exams this year.

The number of candidates appearing for the state board examinations this year dropped by 36.41 per cent. Last year, 10,98,775 candidates appeared for the tests.

WBBSE president Ramanuj Ganguly said the sharp decline might be a result of the online classes held during the pandemic.

Many students might have felt that their preparation was inadequate because of online classes and so they did not appear for the exams, he said.

