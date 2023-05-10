Left Menu

Bengal: Class 10 state board exam results on May 19

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-05-2023 21:48 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 21:48 IST
Bengal: Class 10 state board exam results on May 19
  • Country:
  • India

The results of Class 10 state board examinations in West Bengal will be announced on May 19, Education Minister Bratya Basu said on Wednesday.

The exams, called Madhyamik Pariksha in the state, were held between February 23 and March 4.

Taking to Twitter, Basu said, ''19th May, 2023, Friday, 10 am, the Results of Madhyamik Pariksha 2023 shall be declared by WBBSE.'' The results will be available on a slew of websites and mobile applications such as www.indiaresults.com and mobile app 'Madhyamik Results 2023' from 12 noon on that day, West Bengal Board of Secondary Education said in a notification.

School authorities will get marksheets and certificates of their students from various camp offices of the board from 12 noon of May 19, it said. According to the board, a total of 6,98,628 candidates appeared for the Class 10 state board exams this year.

The number of candidates appearing for the state board examinations this year dropped by 36.41 per cent. Last year, 10,98,775 candidates appeared for the tests.

WBBSE president Ramanuj Ganguly said the sharp decline might be a result of the online classes held during the pandemic.

Many students might have felt that their preparation was inadequate because of online classes and so they did not appear for the exams, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
2
OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

India
3
SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch live

SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch li...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volume slowdown; Indonesia confirms outbreak of African swine fever, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering Up the Fight Against Climate Change: The Role of Emerging Technologies

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023