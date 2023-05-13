Maha: Man held for raping girl after befriending her on social media

A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl with whom he developed friendship on social media in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, police said on Saturday.

A police official said the man came in contact with the girl two months ago during a road accident involving the two in the Ajni area of the city and started following her on Instagram.

He called the girl to a friend's room in Ajni under the pretext of meeting her on May 11 where he allegedly raped her.

He threatened the victim, a class 10 student, with serious consequences if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

When the girl complained of stomach pain after reaching her home, her parents rushed her to a hospital. During a medical examination, sexual assault was confirmed, the police official said.

Based on the complaint lodged by the girl's parents, police registered an FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

