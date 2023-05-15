Left Menu

CRPF jawan killed in UP's Varanasi after being hit by bus

PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 15-05-2023 16:22 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 16:16 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 45-year-old CRPF jawan was killed after being hit by a CRPF bus carrying school children here on Monday, police said.

Lalpur Pandeypur Station House Officer (SHO) Pankaj Kumar said the incident occurred when Vanshraj Singh, posted at 95 Battalion Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp at Paharia Mandi here, was on guard duty at the camp gate on Monday morning.

The bus ferrying school children residing in the battalion campus lost control and crushed the jawan, after which it rammed into a pole, Kumar added.

Other jawans present on the spot rushed Singh to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, the SHO said.

The deceased jawan was a resident of Ballipur Biron in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district, the police said.

A CRPF official said an inquiry board would be set up to probe the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

