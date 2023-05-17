Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2023 20:10 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 19:41 IST
Academic held for impersonating Delhi LG
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
An assistant professor at Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has been arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly impersonating Lt Governor V K Saxena and making calls on his behalf, officials said on Wednesday.

Rohit Singh was arrested at the IGI Airport when he arrived from the UK for making call on behalf of the Lt Governor in September 2022, they said.

According to the officials, Singh had called the Vice Chancellor of the IP University twice over the landline phone impersonating the LG.

In the first instance, Singh got his leave sanctioned and in the second instance on September 30, 2022, he tried to get his sister appointed as faculty in the English Department of the GGSIPU.

The matter was reported after the second call Singh made to the varsity.

To ascertain the veracity of the call, the Vice Chancellor had contacted the LG's Secretariat, which denied having made any such call and asked him to report the matter to police, the officials said.

''During the investigation, it was revealed that Rohit Singh, an Assistant Professor in the Economics Department of the University, had made the call, posing as the LG, for the appointment of his sister Manvi Singh in the English Department of the University. From the call detail record of the Vice Chancellor's landline number, it was revealed that the call was made from a UK-based number,'' a senior official said.

Singh had left India on September 27 to pursue some academic interests in the UK, he said.

After his name surfaced in the probe, a Look-Out Circular was issued against him. Police had also booked Singh's father and sister too under sections of criminal conspiracy and IT Act.

