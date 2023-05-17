Left Menu

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 17-05-2023 23:03 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 22:56 IST
HP Cabinet nod to fill 5,291 posts of teachers under various categories
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Wednesday decided to fill 5,291 posts of teachers in the elementary education department and sanctioned a revenue enhancement and capacity augmentation project for the taxes and excise department.

The posts to be filled in the elementary education department includes 1,070 positions of Trained Graduate Teacher TGT (Arts), 776 TGT (Non-Medical), 430 TGT (Medical), 494 Shashtri and 2,521 Junior Basic Teacher, according to an official statement.

The Cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Shuku also gave its sanction to the revenue enhancement and capacity augmentation project to facilitate the state taxes and excise department to access real-time data of GST defaulters.

Further, it decided to grant a one-time relief to defaulters of Passengers and Goods Tax (PGT) up to June 30, by waiving penalty and interest.

The Cabinet also gave its nod for opening Rajiv Gandhi Government Model Day Boarding Schools in every assembly constituency. In the first phase, 13 sites have been identified and construction activities will commence shortly, the statement said.

In another decision, it gave a go-ahead for notifying the 'Rajiv Gandhi Swarojgar Yojna-2023' to promote self-employment opportunities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

