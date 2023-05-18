Haryana Home Minister Vij orders overweight cops to be transferred to police lines
Haryana's Home and Health Minister Anil Vij on Thursday ordered overweight police personnel be transferred to the police lines till they become fit again.
Vij issued written directions to the Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, stating that many police personnel in the department were overweight and they should be transferred to the police lines.
According to an official statement, Vij issued directions to the ACS (Home) so that the police personnel whose weight has increased and continues to increase, can become fit through exercise.
''It has been observed that many of the police personnel in the police department have become overweight and by the time (with time), their weight is being increased more (is increasing more).
''In order to maintain fitness of police officers/personnel, I would like that all the police officers/personnel who have become overweight be transferred to the police line and make them do exercise unless they get fit for duty,'' wrote Vij.
The sanctioned strength of Haryana police is 75,000.
