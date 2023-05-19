INDIAN GLORY AWARDS ORGANIZED BY KITESKRAFT PRODUCTIONS LLP

Kiteskraft Productions LLP organized the Indian Glory Awards on 13th May, 2023 to felicitate brilliant minds for their exemplary dedication and resilience that has transformed healthcare, education, NGO, entertainment, and business sectors. Many reputed keynote speakers illuminated the conference with their words of wisdom, including Mr. Prince SP, Dr. Sapna S Gupta, Nutan Kashyap & Mrs. Jyoti Kundu.

Kiteskraft Productions LLP recognized the above-and-beyond efforts of innovators through the Indian Glory Awards. Indian Glory Awards is a token of appreciation for the unwavering contribution and commendable achievements. The event focused on making a positive impact by bringing together accomplished personalities for their outstanding initiatives in different fields.

Team Kiteskraft on the behalf of Indian Glory Awards congratulates the meritorious recipients of the award and wishes them success in their upcoming ventures.

Indian Glory Awards 2023 Winner List Dr. J. S Kennedy Shaily Agrawal Dr. Ram Chet Chaudhary Dr. T Vadivel Dr. Badri Narayan Adhikary Porches Suresh Awachitrao Hiwarale Prof. Sharangdhar Sathe Kiran Swami Dr. Bhalchandra Govindrao Kulkarni Ranzeena Nazeer Dr. Santosh Toppo Pravinkumar Purushottam Hadole Subala Maharana Raviraj R S Muthu Kumar Aga Syed Abbas Razvi Sneha Adv. (Dr.) Mangesh Manohar Deshmukh Dr. Y Pallavi Praveen Kumar Amb. Dr. Sanipina Jayalakshmi Rao Sasmita Behura Vineet Gandhi Dr. Ram Kumar Nandiki Gangadhar Reddy ( Dongyue Groups ) Nandika Sharma Anurag Kumar ( Akon Group Of Industries ) Dr. Ashish Kumar, International Bodybuilder & Power Lifter, Physical Fitness & Health Education Expert Vedavihaan The Global School - Navdip Educational Trust Dr. Sameer Shereef Bokka Syam Babu CA Ramesh Nagar Vikram Malik Akash Mishra Prof. Padmasini Srinivasan Apkapay (REP Electronic Payment Services Pvt. Ltd.) Mrs. Deepika ( N R Solutions ) Dr. Sunirmal Giri Muhammad Anas ( Enord Private Limited ) Dr. Susanta Kumar Bag Prof. Mainak Ghosal AAER'S Asian College Of Science And Commerce Ekayan Hospital ( Dr. Rahul Vanjari ) Sreeraj G Pai Srilekha Kaluvakunta Alam Singh Mr. Subir Chowdhury Safisco Services Pvt. Ltd.

Lianhmingthanga Priyanka Kathait Santanu Ghosh Mohan Raj ( Give A Hand Foundation ) Dr. Naveen Kumar Bohra Kruti Siddharth Manohar Mr. Prakash Bhilawe Amarnath Singh ( Visiontrade India Innovation Pvt. Ltd. ) Prof. Leeladhar Kumar Gavel Dr. Surjeet Kumar Gulshan Singh Dr. Vidula Mukesh Bavishi Dr. Nehal Anil Bajaj Dr. Rohini Dashrath Jagtap Dr. Joselin Pancras Captain Virendra Kashyap Mamta Singh Ariffa S ( Propritor- Educare App ) Soma Sundara Rao Chaganti Dr. Vels Regenerative Therapy Zaid K Abdul Jabbar Dr. Pratima Sambhaji Tupe Karan Patel Komal Choudhary ( Silver Swastik Interiors ) Dr. Somya Ranjan Sahoo ( Director-All Odisha Hearing And Speech Therapy Clinic ) Anuj Shrivastava Prof. Amir Irfan Khan Dr. Dayanand Pandey Dr. Brahmanand Lal Rajveer Narang Dr. Bennete Fernandes Shweta Dilip Mehta Dr. Shigil Mathew Varghese Surajit Ghosh Vikram Narayandas Dr. Ghanshyam Thakur Rajesh Jain Prof. ( Dr.) Mirza Shahab Shah Aarti Santkumar Sharma Shamshir Muniruddin Shaikh Dr. Nidhi Mishra Vandana Kumari Sonam Srivastava Nick'S Events ( Mr. Nisarg Shah ) Prof. (Dr.) Tirthankar Ghosh Sagar Gaur Nutan Devendra Supekar Saumyajit Acharya Jiya Tufail Ansari ( Expressions Inside Interiors that Express ) Tufail Nazir Ansari ( Ein Interior Pvt. Ltd ) Bhagchand Jain Seena Murukan Dr. Pooja Puri Debashri Mukherjee Dr. Pallavi Chauhan Dr. Lal Chand Rathore Sunil Singh Avinash Singh Alag ( Gyanoday ) Dr. Nithish Anand Raju Dr. Surjeet Kumar Jennifer Lixen Diraviyam Ual- Bengal ( Prop. Ual Industries Limited ) Sunil K. Pandey Dr. Vinay M Dr. Saint Besterfill A Sangma Ritika Singhi Akshaya Pranab Kalita H-Cura Pvt. Ltd.

Mr. Ramdas Tukaram Kokare Vandana Sethhi Mr. Aryan Sabat Satyasri Akula Dr. Manas Ranjan Pati Mr. Neeraj Bhandari ( Head of Department ) Subhash Kr Pandit & Aarti Shina Dr. Kannan Rangasamy Susanta Sarkar Mr. Parul Kachhwaha Chandubhai Dhanjibhai Bhaliya Sapna Banerjee Crescendo Louange Academy of Music ( India ) Dr. Sundar Kataria Satyarth Shukla Sudipta Mitra Anupriya Rai Vinay Kumar Hegde, Director-Bhandimane Life Science Research Foundation Prince SP Nitin Athavle ( Educationist & Mentor ) Mehar Walia Bindlish Dr. Uma Sharma Pratima Suraj Kotwal Dr. Arjun Shukla Ms. Shivanjali Tiwari Hiitms Academy Neha Soni Dr. Sanchita Banerjee Shivani Singh Deo Jagriti Singh Er. Tejas Subhedar Circle Tattoo ( Ankit Raturi ) Reshmi Laha Chakraborty Adv. Aman Jain Dr. Soubir Bhatt Atry Roy Yogesh Kumar Kori Dr. ( Prof. ) Neelam Sahu Dr. Anil Kumar S. D Neha Srivastav Dr.Shashi Kant Singh Baudh ( Founder &Ceo) Board Of Ucchtar Madhyamik Shiksha Mandal Delhi India Somenath Dasgupta Global Academy of Excellence Aashima Gandhar R K Interiors ( A Unit of R K Groups ) Agatha Sushila Anthony Dias Arnab Ganguly (Tata Digital) Plus Alpha Diagnostic And Health Care Pvt. Ltd.

Gurukul'S Home Tutor (Victor Sir) Car Stabilizer Pro Dr. S.M.D. Mathuravalli Hena Shameen Anitha Gadiraju Star Institute Rachneet Kaur Jaggi (Rachna) M.D. of Vishwas Study Visa LLP Dr. Raghav Arora Akriti Sales Corporation (Kamal Drolia) Bhaskar Sen Ranjan Kumar Jain Shreya Goel Panchbhoot Vandana Kotak Dr. Sukanya Biswas Alpana Sharma Parul Attarwala Shiveta Kothare Meenu Gera (Founder of Meenu'S Maths) Rajib Sen (Global Bengal It & Education Hub Khardah Campus) Prof. Sumedha Dhani Sengwat A Sangma Haripriya N Shashikumar Sahadeo Chettri Yagvendra Singh Kumpawat Amrita Chatterjee Baisakhi Debnath Dr. Shalini K A Maruthi Malladi (Founder) Rise Corporate Gifting Solutions MD Nurul Huda Gazi Deepali Dandekar Er. Binoy Raj Ashwini Rajesh Rathod Saraswati Homeopathic Clinic Abhay Human Welfare Society Renukoot , Sonbhadra UP Faraz Shahid Hilton Polyflex Pvt Ltd (Hilton V-Belts) Deepak Gajjar ( Waves Design ) Shwetima Chaudhary Yuvaraj GS Asha Pharmacy College (Sushant N Singh) Jenisha Bharat (Divine With Jenny) Nitin Pahuja Pandit Vrajkishor Jayantilal Dhyani Dr. Vijay Vinayak Vichare Mr. Sudarshan Sabat Rasupalli Tiloknath Reddy (R R Digi Press) Divya Mallela ( Renee Bakers ) Malladi Roopa( Founder-Mahatru Enterprises) Sheekha Arora Neha Garg Prof. Vijaykant Verma Ravi Shankar Moyal Prof ( Dr.) TK Chatterjee Kiteskraft congratulate everyone and wish them well in their future endeavors.

Follow below mentioned link to log on to the website of Indian Glory Awards - https://indiangloryawards.com About Kiteskraft Productions LLP Kiteskraft Productions LLP is known for organizing National and International Conferences and Award ceremonies for various sectors such as healthcare, NGOs, manufacturing, business, entertainment, education, and many more. The company was established back in the year 2019, March by Mr. Rahul Nair & Mr. Geo Bobby. The mission of Kiteskraft Productions is to bring together professionals across the country to share their expertise and experience. It aims to provide a medium to network with experts and changemakers to achieve high standards of excellence through collaboration. Kiteskraft Productions LLP is certified by ISO, and MSME, and got recognition from the Scholar's Book of Word Record. Company Website – www.kiteskraft.com Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1913804/3912793/Kiteskraft_Logo.jpg Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2081014/IGA_Conference.jpg

