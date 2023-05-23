Himachal CM Sukhu to inaugurate, lay foundation stone of development projects in Kangra

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will visit Kangra from May 23-31 during which he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects besides reviewing the ongoing work of various schemes in the district, officials said on Tuesday.

He would also participate in ''Aabhar Rally'' of the National Pension Scheme (NPS) association at Dharamshala on May 28.

The rally is being organised by the NPS association to express its gratitude for implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) by the state government. The decision benefitting 1.36 lakhs employees would put a burden of Rs 1,000 crore on the state exchequer during the financial year 2023-24.

During his Kangra tour, Sukhu will preside over the review meeting pertaining to the tourism and other departments, flag off electric buses for public transport, participate in 'Bhoomi Pujan' of McLeodganj Bus Stand and also visit Dhagwar Milk Plant and Dhauladhar Biodiversity Park, a spokesperson of the state government said.

The chief minister will attend the 8th meeting of NITI Aayog on May 27 in Delhi and return back to Kangra, he said.

Kangra, the biggest district in the state with 15 assembly seats, 10 of which have Congress MLAs, is under-represented and is waiting for its due share in Cabinet.

The district has only one berth in the Cabinet, while Shimla district with seven MLAs has the lion's share in the nine-member Cabinet with three ministers.

Since cabinet expansion, the BJP leaders have been raising the issue of caste and regional imbalance and step-brotherly treatment to lower Himachal -- Kangra, Mandi, Bilaspur and Kullu districts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)