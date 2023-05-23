Jio True 5G Services Launched at Chitkara University

Reliance Jio launched the Jio True 5G services at Chitkara University here today in the presence of students and staff members. This launch will benefit the Jio users in Chitkara University, who will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer to experience unlimited data at up to 1 Gbps+ speed, at no additional cost.

Jio's groundbreaking 5G services will revolutionize the campus, empowering students and staff with unparalleled connectivity and paving the way for advancements in various fields. Sr. Vice President (CEO - Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd.) Punjab Sh TPS Walia, along with Hon'ble Dr. Ashok K Chitkara, Chancellor of Chitkara, Hon’ble Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor of Chitkara University, and Dr. Archana Mantri, Vice-Chancellor of Chitkara University, graced the launch event.

Jio is the first and only operator to roll out 5G services at the university’s campus, covering every corner of the university, including all its blocks, departments, halls, hostels, eating joints, classrooms, fun zones, sports facilities, training centres, R&D centres, medical setups, markets, etc. Overall, more than 22000 students and staff members at the university will benefit from Jio True 5G services.

On the occasion, Dr. Ashok Chitkara, Chancellor, Chitkara University, said, ''With the Jio True 5G services being rolled out at the campus of Chitkara University, our students and staff will have access to revolutionary Jio 5G technology. It will make the teaching-learning process smoother as it’ll equip them with innumerable opportunities in terms of learning and research in emerging areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality, gaming, automation, e-governance, healthcare, IT and others.” “At Chitkara University, we always believe in doing the best for our staff and students to keep them updated and at par with the global standards. We continuously strive to provide our students with the best learning environment and all the requisite tools,” added Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Pro Chancellor, Chitkara University.

About Chitkara University Chitkara University, situated near Chandigarh, has emerged as the most vibrant and high-ranking University in North India. It is ranked among the top 5% of higher education institutions in India. The University is awarded NAAC A+ accreditation and has also been ranked by NIRF (National Institute Ranking Framework).

The University offers courses in Engineering and Technology, Business, Planning; Architecture, Art & Design, Mass Communication, Sales and Marketing, Hospitality Management, Pharmacy, Health Sciences, and Education. Students studying at Chitkara get the best start-up support, world-class research excellence, and many internationally renowned opportunities.

