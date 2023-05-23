Left Menu

Special summer camp for Delhi govt school students begins

Children from nearby schools of the Delhi government participate in this camp, with nearly 250 children from schools near Kalkaji, Harkesh Nagar, Tughlakabad, and other areas taking part this year, the education ministers office said in a statement.The special summer camp for Delhi government school students is being held from May 23 to June 18, it said.This special summer camp is going to be an exciting journey for the students.

Special summer camp for Delhi govt school students begins
Education Minister Atishi on Tuesday inaugurated a special summer camp for students of Delhi government schools being held at the Indraprastha Institute of Technology, Delhi, officials said.

The camp will be held till June 18.

''Since 2016, the camp has been organised by the institute every year. Children from nearby schools of the Delhi government participate in this camp, with nearly 250 children from schools near Kalkaji, Harkesh Nagar, Tughlakabad, and other areas taking part this year,'' the education minister's office said in a statement.

The special summer camp for Delhi government school students is being held from May 23 to June 18, it said.

''This special summer camp is going to be an exciting journey for the students. Right from day one, they will learn something new every day. They will learn to work in teams and respect each other. What they learn here will help them tackle the challenges of everyday life and give them the confidence to utilise their skills for self-improvement,'' Atishi was quoted as saying in the statement.

She also highlighted that this special summer camp is part of the vision of her predecessor in the Education department and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

The camp aims to help children understand that education is not limited to the classroom and textbooks alone, allowing them to explore the world outside and learn new things, she said.

''IIIT Delhi has not only focused on enhancing the children's skills but has also provided guidance regarding their career paths through this camp,'' the miniser added.

Activities at the special summer camp include upskilling in various subjects such as science, mathematics, entrepreneurship, life skills, professional development, and communication. Additionally, the students will have the opportunity to participate in activities such as theatre, arts and crafts, marketing and more, the statement said.

