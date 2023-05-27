Left Menu

IPS officer posted as commissioner-secretary, industries in J&K

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 27-05-2023 00:14 IST | Created: 27-05-2023 00:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir administration shifted an IPS officer to the post of an IAS officer on Friday, when Inspector General (IG) of traffic police Vikramjit Singh was posted as the commissioner-secretary in the department of industries and commerce in the Union Territory.

An order to this effect was issued by the Commissioner-Secretary General of the administrative department, Sanjeev Verma.

Singh is a 2004-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer.

In another order, 1993-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Prashant Goyal was transferred from the post of principal secretary, industries and commerce department and posted as the principal secretary, house and urban development department.

The charge of the department was held by 1995-batch IAS officer Rajesh Prasad.

