Toonz Animation Studios to collaborate with FTII Pune to offer animation and visual effects courses

Toonz Animation Studios has announced collaboration with the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) to offer animation and visual effects courses at the campus in Pune.

Toonz has signed a MoU with the FTII to this effect through its education services arm Vizdem.

The animation studio said it aims to bridge the gap between industry requirement and academia by developing relevant skill-based courses in the media and entertainment industry.

Sayyid Rabeehashmi, the Registrar of FTII and Subbalakshmi Venkitadri, the Chief Financial Officer of Toonz signed the MoU on May 24, the company said in a release. ''With the FTII recently announcing the undergraduate course in 'Animation and Visual Effects Design,' Toonz Studios, as an industry partner will provide necessary support by mentoring the curriculum, arranging industry experts and academicians from Vizdem and also support internship for the students,'' it said.

The Chief Executive Officer of Toonz Media Group, P Jayakumar, said the collaboration brings leaders in industry and academia to provide skill-based courses in animation and visual effects. ''Vizdem, our educational service arm is clearly one of the leading animation training institutes in India and we are delighted to join hands with Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, which is one of the leading film institutes in the world,'' he said. Apart from this, both Toonz and FTII also have plans to develop various animation and visual effects courses and to set up an incubation center in the FTII campus. Having started its operations in 1999, Toonz has a rich legacy of around 25 years. Toonz started its education services arm in 2002 and is now a pioneering institution in animation training in South Asia.

