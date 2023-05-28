Left Menu

DUSU announces internship program for over 1,000 students

This certification will serve as a testament to their practical skills, work experience, and commitment to professional growth, the student union said.DUSU President Akshit Dahiya said, The launch of the Summer Internship 2023 reaffirms the DUSU dedication to facilitating holistic development, nurturing talent, and empowering the student community.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2023 20:40 IST | Created: 28-05-2023 20:36 IST
DUSU announces internship program for over 1,000 students
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi University Student Union on Sunday announced its student internship scheme aimed at providing experiential learning opportunities to more than 1,000 students, according to a statement.

The summer internship 2023 program, which coincides with the momentous centenary of the university, offers an unparalleled chance for undergraduate and postgraduate students, including students studying in the School of Open Learning (SOL) and Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB), the statement said. The program will help them gain practical skills, industry exposure, and professional development during their summer break. As part of the university's commitment to fostering academic excellence and nurturing future leaders, this scheme opens doors to a wide range of disciplines and sectors, it added.

The scheme aims to provide diverse internship opportunities and it will run for a duration of 8 to 12 weeks, providing students with ample time to immerse themselves in their respective roles and gain hands-on experience.

''The program offers a diverse array of internship placements in collaboration with renowned organisations, both within the local community and beyond. Students can choose from a wide range of disciplines, including but not limited to business, engineering, humanities, sciences, arts, social sciences, and technology,'' the student union said in the statement.

The scheme also offers flexible working hours, accommodating various academic schedules and individual needs. ''Each participating student will be assigned a dedicated mentor who will provide guidance, support, and regular feedback throughout the internship period. This mentorship will prove invaluable in honing skills, exploring career paths, and building professional networks,'' the student union said.

Upon successful completion of the internship, students will receive an official certificate recognising their contribution and achievement. This certification will serve as a testament to their practical skills, work experience, and commitment to professional growth, the student union said.

DUSU President Akshit Dahiya said, ''The launch of the Summer Internship 2023 reaffirms the DUSU dedication to facilitating holistic development, nurturing talent, and empowering the student community. It would be one of the biggest internship programs provided by any Students' Union ever.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; Elon Musk's Neuralink wins FDA approval for human study of brain implants and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
2
WEF President pitches for 'win-win thinking' amid increased polarisation globally

WEF President pitches for 'win-win thinking' amid increased polarisation glo...

 India
3
Ukraine's Kostyuk booed after not shaking hands with Belarus' Sabalenka at French Open

Ukraine's Kostyuk booed after not shaking hands with Belarus' Sabalenka at F...

 France
4
Premier League: Manchester City striker Erling Haaland wins 'Player of the Season' award

Premier League: Manchester City striker Erling Haaland wins 'Player of the S...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023