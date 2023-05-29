Pradhan visits Singapore to strengthen ties in education and skill development

Union Education Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan is on a three-day visit to Singapore to strengthen existing ties and to explore the possibility for widening the scope of bilateral engagement in education and skill development. Shri Pradhan met various key Ministers of Singaporean Government and visited Spectra Secondary School today.

Shri Pradhan had a constructive meeting with DPM & Minister for Finance, Singapore, H.E Mr Lawrence Wong on strengthening the existing cooperation between India and Singapore with focus on deepening engagements in skill development. During the meeting it was agreed to work together, aiming to create opportunities for lifelong learning, building a future-ready workforce, and making knowledge & skill development a key pillar of strategic partnership.

During the meeting, Shri Pradhan said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Indian Government launched the National Education Policy (NEP) in 2020. NEP 2020 is specifically focussing on providing early exposure to vocational education in middle schools, ensuring that market relevance of training as well as building capacity of our institutions to provide technical and vocational education. He further informed the Government is also working towards integrating skills qualifications framework with higher education qualification framework and investing in developing short-term and long-term training programs to provide skilling, re-skilling and upskilling opportunities. The Minister stressed on learning from the best practices of Singapore, collaborate and customize it to meet Indian needs.

Shri Dharmendra Pradhan had an insightful discussion with Singapore's Minister of Trade and Industry H.E Mr. Gan Kim Yong. The Ministers had fruitful conversations on strengthening our skill development and vocational training linkages through all mechanisms for creating a seamless architecture for skilling and lifelong learning. Building on the outcomes of the G20 Future of Work workshop in Bhubaneswar, they also discussed ways in which India can leverage the expertise and knowledge of Singapore for addressing common challenges and transforming the Indian skills ecosystem.

Shri Pradhan had the opportunity to have a greater overview of the best practices and models being followed in Singapore for training of workforce. Both the Ministers agreed to advance mutual priorities in skilling, create new opportunities for lifelong learning and collaborate together for the benefit of our countries as well as other emerging economies.

Later in the day, Shri Pradhan visited Spectra Secondary School. He interacted with students and teachers to know more about the teaching-learning environment, pedagogy, among others. The Minister was happy to know that the school prioritises skills-based education and also focuses on encouraging learning at the pace suitable for every learner to prepare them for future workplaces.

