Science, commerce results of Odisha Class 12 Board exam declared

Altogether 84.93 per cent of students who appeared for the science stream cleared the Plus Two examination of the Odisha board, the results of which were declared on Wednesday. While 12,121 boys passed the examination, 7,415 girls cleared the examination in the commerce stream this year.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 31-05-2023 13:11 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 13:11 IST
Altogether 84.93 per cent of students who appeared for the science stream cleared the Plus Two examination of the Odisha board, the results of which were declared on Wednesday. The pass percentage of science students this year dipped by 9.19 percentage points from 94.12 last year. Of the total 92,950 students who sat for the examination, as many as 78,938, comprising 42121 boys and 36,817 girls in the science stream, became eligible for higher studies. Odisha's School and Mass Education Minister Sudam Marndi announced the results of the science and commerce streams here in the presence of the department secretary and officials of the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha.

In commerce, the pass percentage was 81.12, down from 89.2 last year. As many as 24,082 students had appeared for the examination in the commerce stream in 2023. While 12,121 boys passed the examination, 7,415 girls cleared the examination in the commerce stream this year. Girls performed better than boys in both the streams, the minister said. The results of the arts and vocational courses will be declared soon, the minister said. Nayagarh district topped the list of districts with 96.41 per cent students clearing the examination. Around 3.5 lakh students had appeared for the examination under various streams this year.

