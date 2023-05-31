Shahbad Dairy murder poses deeper questions to society and country, says Atishi

The murder of a teenage girl in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area has posed deeper questions to the society and the country about where they went wrong, Women and Child Development minister Atishi said on Wednesday. Unveiling the fourth issue of the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights' (DCPCR) ''Children's First Journal on Children's Lives'', Atishi said the journal is a reminder to create an equal, just and happier place for children.

''The recent murder of a teenage girl in Delhi has left society and the country with deeper questions about where they went wrong. The DCPCR journal reminds us of creating a planet that is equal, just and happier for children,'' she said. The minister further said that the country, society and educators need to work collectively to ensure that such incidents are not repeated.

''To prevent such incidents, we need to invest in the education of our children that can help them become good human beings. Our government, through its mindset curriculum and conducive learning environment, is making an effort to prepare children into good human beings,'' she said. Sixteen-year-old Sakshi was stabbed over 20 times and then bludgeoned with a cement slab by Sahil (20), killing her on the spot. She was found to have 34 injury marks on her body and her skull was smashed in.

According to the Delhi government, the journal contains 30 articles, including six by children.

