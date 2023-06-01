Left Menu

Australian Consulate to come up in Bengaluru soon: K’taka CMO

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-06-2023 20:14 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 20:12 IST
Australian Consulate to come up in Bengaluru soon: K’taka CMO
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
Australian Consul General in India Barry O'Farrell called on Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah here on Thursday and it was decided to open an Australian Consulate in Bengaluru. The meeting focused on strengthening the relationship between Karnataka and Australia in information technology, education and other fields, according to the statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office.

''The Chief Minister expressed happiness over the opening of the Australian Consulate in Bengaluru in a few days,'' the statement said.

The Chief Minister said that the state is keen to partner with Australia in various fields since Karnataka has made progress in the field of technology and education.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

