Australian Consulate to come up in Bengaluru soon: K’taka CMO
- Country:
- India
Australian Consul General in India Barry O'Farrell called on Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah here on Thursday and it was decided to open an Australian Consulate in Bengaluru. The meeting focused on strengthening the relationship between Karnataka and Australia in information technology, education and other fields, according to the statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office.
''The Chief Minister expressed happiness over the opening of the Australian Consulate in Bengaluru in a few days,'' the statement said.
The Chief Minister said that the state is keen to partner with Australia in various fields since Karnataka has made progress in the field of technology and education.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Bengaluru waste pickers in the driver's seat of new textile recycling initiative
Karnataka CM decision: Siddaramaiah meets Rahul
Karnataka CM decision: Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar meet Rahul
Siddaramaiah assured MLAs to bring down Kumaraswamy-led govt in K'taka after 2019 LS polls, alleges Ex-Minister Sudhakar
Decision on next Karnataka CM: Siddaramaiah arrives at Sonia Gandhi residence to meet Rahul