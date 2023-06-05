Rajasthan: ED conducts searches in paper leaks case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted searches at multiple locations in Rajasthan in connection with a money laundering investigation into an alleged exam paper leak case for recruitment of teachers in the state, official sources said.

Premises in state capital Jaipur, Barmer district and some cities are being covered as part of the action being undertaken under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said.

The state has witnessed few instances where it was alleged that exam question papers for recruitment of teachers were leaked to aspirants, including in 2021 during the hiring of teachers by the state education board and during last year in a test conducted by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC).

