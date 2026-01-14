Colorful Skies and Cultural Celebrations: Jaipur's Makar Sankranti Festivities

Jaipur transformed into a vibrant spectacle as the annual Makar Sankranti festival unfolded with colorful kite flying and religious observances. Enthusiastic crowds gathered to celebrate, including the cast of the celebrated TV serial 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,' who filmed festive sequences at iconic locations.

The festival's deeper cultural roots shone as citizens took holy dips at sacred sites like Pushkar Sarovar and Galta Tirth. Temples were adorned in festive decor, enhancing the spiritual atmosphere. Despite challenging wind conditions early in the day, kite-flying took flight later, mesmerizing the city's skyline.

Notably, this year's Makar Sankranti was more special, coinciding with the holy day of Ekadashi. The spectacle extended into the night with fireworks, congregating masses in awe at sites like Hawa Mahal, highlighting Jaipur's rich cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)