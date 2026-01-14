Spectacular Army Day Parade Set to Dazzle Jaipur

The stage is meticulously prepared for the Army Day parade in Jaipur on Mahal Road, scheduled for Thursday. Key figures such as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi are expected to grace the occasion. Chetak helicopters will commence the ceremony, showcasing the national and Army flags.

Among the highlights, helicopters will shower rose petals and perform a flypast, followed by a march past by awardee soldiers. Unique participation from the Nepal Army band's special contingent is also anticipated to capture the audience's attention.

Adding to the grandeur, the parade will feature advanced military arsenal, including Arjun tanks, K-9 Vajra, and BrahMos missiles. Coinciding with this event, the Jaipur Literature Festival unfolds, leading to significant traffic control measures across the city for both the parade and festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)