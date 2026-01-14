Left Menu

Joyful Festivities and Kite Flying Mark Makar Sankranti in Jaipur

Makar Sankranti was celebrated with zeal in Jaipur, as people took holy dips, prayed at temples, and indulged in kite flying. Though clear weather greeted festival-goers, the wind was not ideal for flying kites, disappointing many. Arrangements were in place for injured birds during the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 14-01-2026 12:53 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 12:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Residents of Jaipur and surrounding areas celebrated Makar Sankranti with enthusiasm, engaging in traditional activities such as taking holy dips in rivers and lakes, visiting temples, and feeding cattle. Kite flying, a central part of the festival, had a lukewarm start due to less favorable wind conditions.

Devotees gathered at significant religious sites like Pushkar Sarovar in Ajmer and Galta Tirth in Jaipur early in the morning, marking the occasion with special significance as it coincided with Ekadashi. Temples, including Govind Devji and Tadkeshwarji, were adorned with flowers and kites.

The celebration drew notable attendees, like Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Deputy CM Diya Kumari, at a kite festival by Jal Mahal. In addition to the festivities, social organizations set up camps to rescue and treat birds injured by kite strings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

