J’khand Guv for encouraging job-oriented curriculum in varsities

Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan on Monday batted for job-oriented curriculum in universities to build a better future for students.Radhakrishnan was reviewing the academic and administrative activities of varsities with vice-chancellors and registrars of various universities of the state at Raj Bhavan.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 13-06-2023 00:26 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 00:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan on Monday batted for job-oriented curriculum in universities to build a better future for students.

Radhakrishnan was reviewing the academic and administrative activities of varsities with vice-chancellors and registrars of various universities of the state at Raj Bhavan.

“Universities will have to work in the direction of how students get employment after studies. The varsities should have a proper work plan. We have to understand the need of the hour.

“The universities should work with vision, mission and goals. Only awarding degrees would not help. They will have to think to build a better future for the students,” he said.

The governor also said the best performing and improving universities would be awarded.

