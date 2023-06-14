Left Menu

J-K: Pulwama youth, working as painter, clears NEET

A 20-year-old youth from Jammu and Kashmirs Pulwama district, who works as a painter to support his family, has cracked the medical entrance exam NEET-UG, the results of which were declared on Tuesday. For the past two years, I have been working as a labourer during the day and then studying in the night.

J-K: Pulwama youth, working as painter, clears NEET
A 20-year-old youth from Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, who works as a painter to support his family, has cracked the medical entrance exam NEET-UG, the results of which were declared on Tuesday. Umer Ahmad Ganie, a resident of Zagigam village of the south Kashmir district, secured 601 marks.

Belonging to a poor family, Ganie's achievements have made the whole area proud. "For the past two years, I have been working as a labourer during the day and then studying in the night. I also work as a painter. I vowed to study hard and qualify NEET and by the grace of God, I have achieved success," Ganie told PTI.

He said he mostly relied on self-study for the undergraduate National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test (NEET), but also took some online classes as well.

Ganie said students need not worry about lack of resources and should focus on working hard. ''Even if you do not have money, a lot of study material is available online. I want to tell everyone to work hard,'' he added. Ganie's home has become a centre of celebrations as jubilant relatives and neighbours were making a beeline to congratulate the family for the accomplishment. Ganie's neighbour, Abdul Ahad, said it is a matter of immense happiness and pride that he cleared the prestigious exam.

