Navneet’s AfterClass with BeMasterly Event Empowers 100 Tutors to Grow Their Coaching Institutes

Attendees were taken on a journey about the story behind BeMasterly and through the powerful features and functionalities of the platform that has helped revolutionize the way tutors manage their day-to-day activities.On the day of the event, Devish Gala, CEO of BeMasterly shared that We are thrilled with the overwhelming response to AfterClass with BeMasterly. It was heartening to witness the dedication and passion of tutors and coaching institute owners in their pursuit of excellence.

PTI | Nasik | Updated: 19-06-2023 11:45 IST | Created: 19-06-2023 11:45 IST
Nasik, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India BeMasterly, by Navneet Education Limited, dedicated to empowering tutoring professionals, hosted its first-ever highly anticipated event, 'AfterClass with BeMasterly,' on June 16th in Nashik. The event, held at the prestigious Courtyard by Marriott, brought together tutors and coaching institute owners for an immersive experience focused on discovering innovative techniques to grow their classes and reach a broader student community.

The event witnessed an enthusiastic response, with over 100 attendees comprising coaching institute owners and tutors, all eager to learn and implement new strategies to enhance their tutoring businesses. The atmosphere was filled with excitement and anticipation as participants networked and exchanged ideas, fostering a sense of camaraderie within the tutoring community.

'AfterClass with BeMasterly' aimed to equip coaching class owners and tutors with valuable insights, practical strategies, and innovative approaches to expand their coaching classes and connect with a wider student audience. The event featured an esteemed lineup of speakers who shared their expertise and experiences to inspire and empower attendees.

The evening commenced with a warm welcome and introduction by Vyankat Ahire, Sales prodigy at Navneet Education, setting the stage for an enlightening and productive event. Pamit Anand, Deputy CEO of BeMasterly, engaged attendees in an insightful conversation on improving websites and reaching more students.

Saloni Jahagirdar Chindhade, Director of Jahagirdar Foods, in conversation with Devika Parashar, Director of Marketing at BeMasterly, shared her personal journey on scaling success with her company, providing invaluable guidance for tutors looking to elevate their coaching institutes. The audience was captivated by Saloni's inspiring journey and her innovative move from traditional to digital mediums to achieve business growth.

The highlight of the evening was an exclusive walkthrough of BeMasterly presented by the visionary Devish Gala, Chief Executive Officer at BeMasterly and from the promoter family of the Navneet Education Group. Attendees were taken on a journey about the story behind BeMasterly and through the powerful features and functionalities of the platform that has helped revolutionize the way tutors manage their day-to-day activities.

On the day of the event, Devish Gala, CEO of BeMasterly shared that ''We are thrilled with the overwhelming response to 'AfterClass with BeMasterly.' It was heartening to witness the dedication and passion of tutors and coaching institute owners in their pursuit of excellence. Events like these provide a platform for collaboration and knowledge sharing, enabling our attendees to unlock their true potential and drive positive change in the education landscape.'' 'AfterClass with BeMasterly' was an immense success, leaving a lasting impact on the tutors and coaching institute owners who attended. The event served as a catalyst for growth, inspiring attendees to implement innovative marketing techniques and leverage the power of technology to reach new heights of success.

