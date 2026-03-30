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Corruption Crackdown: Deputy Tax Commissioner Caught in Rs 6 Lakh Bribe Scandal

Deputy Commissioner Bharath Kumar Hegde of the Commercial Tax Department was apprehended while allegedly taking a Rs 6 lakh bribe. The officer was caught based on a complaint by businessman Vishwajit Nayak regarding input tax credit disputes. An investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hubballi | Updated: 30-03-2026 15:18 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 15:18 IST
Corruption Crackdown: Deputy Tax Commissioner Caught in Rs 6 Lakh Bribe Scandal
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant bust, Bharath Kumar Hegde, Deputy Commissioner of the Commercial Tax Department, was apprehended for allegedly accepting a bribe. The arrest occurred after Lokayukta officials acted on a tip-off, revealing the corruption scandal.

The complaint was registered by Vishwajit Nayak, a businessman from Ankola. Nayak claimed that Hegde demanded Rs 10 lakh to close a tax dispute involving questionable input tax credit claims. However, the amount was supposedly reduced to Rs 6 lakh before the interception.

Officers led by Bengaluru Lokayukta SP, Shiv Prakash Devaraj, executed the operation, capturing Hegde as he received the money. The case has now been registered, and a thorough investigation is in progress to uncover further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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