Corruption Crackdown: Deputy Tax Commissioner Caught in Rs 6 Lakh Bribe Scandal

In a significant bust, Bharath Kumar Hegde, Deputy Commissioner of the Commercial Tax Department, was apprehended for allegedly accepting a bribe. The arrest occurred after Lokayukta officials acted on a tip-off, revealing the corruption scandal.

The complaint was registered by Vishwajit Nayak, a businessman from Ankola. Nayak claimed that Hegde demanded Rs 10 lakh to close a tax dispute involving questionable input tax credit claims. However, the amount was supposedly reduced to Rs 6 lakh before the interception.

Officers led by Bengaluru Lokayukta SP, Shiv Prakash Devaraj, executed the operation, capturing Hegde as he received the money. The case has now been registered, and a thorough investigation is in progress to uncover further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)