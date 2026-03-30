Political Storm: Controversy Over Remarks on Biju Patnaik

BJD president Naveen Patnaik has severely criticized BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, suggesting he requires psychiatric help following his contentious remarks about renowned freedom fighter and former Odisha Chief Minister Biju Patnaik. Patnaik accused Dubey of making baseless statements, creating a political uproar.

The controversy ignited when Dubey claimed Biju Patnaik was a liaison between former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and the CIA during the 1960s Sino-Indian War. This statement provoked a major outcry, with BJD MPs walking out of the Rajya Sabha in protest, condemning the remarks as "disrespectful and defamatory."

In response, Dubey clarified his position, indicating his respect for Biju Patnaik while maintaining his critique targeted Congress rather than the Odia leader. Prominent BJP figures, including Rajya Sabha MP Dilip Ray, defended Biju Patnaik, emphasizing his legacy as a courageous patriot and significant nation-builder.