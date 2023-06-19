J-K: Girls outshine boys in Class 10 annual exams

Girls outperformed boys in the Class 10 Annual Regular Examinations of the Jammu and Kashmir school education board, the results of which were declared on Monday, officials said.

The examinations were conducted in April. As per the results declared by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE), 1,18,791 of 1,48,701 students enrolled for the tests have qualified.

While the overall pass percentage is 79.89, 78.23 per cent of boys cleared the exams as against 81.68 per cent of girls, the officials said.

Congratulating successful candidates, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha tweeted, ''Heartiest congratulations to all the students, who have passed @jkboseofficial Class 10th Annual Regular examinations-2023. Girls have once again outshined boys, with a pass percentage of 81.68 compared to boys' 78.23%. My best wishes to students, their parents & teachers.''

