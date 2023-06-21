Boy fleeing stray dogs dies in road mishap in Hanumakonda

Warangal (Telangana), June 21 (PTI): A 10-year-old boy died after being hit by a tractor while trying to escape from a pack of stray dogs in Hanumakonda district, police said.

The incident happened in Marripalligudem village of Kamalapur mandal in the district on Tuesday, they said.

The boy, a Class VI student, who was on his way to take part in a school event, was chased by dogs, they said.

He tried to escape from the dogs and began running when a tractor hit him, resulting in his death, police added.

A case has been registered.

