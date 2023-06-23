12 new dispensaries in Delhi for benefit of ESIC beneficiaries in the offing

Twelve new dispensaries will soon be opened in Delhi for the benefit of ESIC beneficiaries, an official statement said on Thursday.

The decision was made at the 53rd board meeting of the Regional Board of Employees'' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) conducted here under the chairmanship of Labour Minister Raaj Kumar Anand. The minister has ordered to explore the possibility of opening ESIC dispensaries in every constituency. A proposal has been submitted to increase the minimum wage limit for adding more employees to ESIC, raising it from Rs 21,000 to Rs 31,000 The labor department and ESIC will jointly organise awareness camps, raise awareness among employees about their rights, and facilitate on-spot registration for employers, Anand said. Efforts will be made to improve the condition of ESIC hospitals in the national capital and open new hospitals, he said, adding that quotas will be determined for the children of ESIC beneficiaries from Delhi in ESIC medical colleges.

During the board meeting, the issue of untimely resolution of grievances faced by ESIC beneficiaries was raised by employee representatives. They highlighted that in cases of death and health-related matters, ESIC beneficiaries often have to wait for several years to receive the assured sum. Anand directed the Corporation to address the matter seriously and instructed them to promptly resolve all the complaints. Additionally, all beneficiaries were urged to make regular payments to ensure that neither they nor their family members encounter any future difficulties.

