Left Menu

HC ruling on Priya Varghese not final, option to approach SC is there: Kerala Governor

Hours after the ruling CPIM in Kerala on Friday claimed that the Kerala High Court ruling in favour of Priya Varghese, wife of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayans private secretary, for appointment in Kannur University was a blow to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, he responded that it was not final.Khan, who is in Chennai presently, told reporters there that after the High Court delivers a judgement, a person has the right to go to the Supreme Court.I will wait for that.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 23-06-2023 18:41 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 18:00 IST
HC ruling on Priya Varghese not final, option to approach SC is there: Kerala Governor
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Hours after the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala on Friday claimed that the Kerala High Court ruling in favour of Priya Varghese, wife of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's private secretary, for appointment in Kannur University was a ''blow'' to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, he responded ''that it was not final''.

Khan, who is in Chennai presently, told reporters there that after the High Court delivers a judgement, a person has the right to go to the Supreme Court.

''I will wait for that. The decision is not final. The option to approach the higher court is there,'' he said while also declining to comment about the judgement.

Earlier in the day, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan said that the verdict was a blow to Khan in view of the stand taken by him regarding her appointment.

''It is a blow to the Governor. Look at what all he had said. It is a blow for you (media) too. You too were very vocal on that issue,'' Govindan said.

Khan, in his capacity as Chancellor of universities in the state, had last year stayed her appointment and alleged that Kannur University's move to appoint her was ''political''.

On Thursday, the High Court had said that Varghese has the relevant experience for the post of Malayalam Associate Professor in the varsity and her candidature for that position be considered accordingly.

On being told that a minister has said that SFI was a protector of universities in Kerala, Khan said he was not going to comment on statements of ministers, but said it was everyone's duty to protect educational institutions.

''I think not only organisations, but it is the duty of every citizen to ensure that educational institutions are protected, their autonomy is protected and that there is no interference from the government,'' he said.

Kerala PWD Minister P A Mohamed Riyas had on Thursday termed SFI as a protector in the wake of allegations against the left wing student organisations in connection with the fake certificates issue in the state.

Khan further said that he has repeatedly said that as Chancellor it was legally his responsibility to run the universities.

''So by being Chancellor, I have to ensure no one interferes in the functioning of universities,'' he said.

On being asked whether there was political intervention in universities, he said, ''Too much.'' When reporters said that there were allegations by some states that Governors were representing the central government and not the Constitution, Khan replied that in a democracy everyone was entitled to express their views and he was not concerned by such statements.

''What I am concerned with is performing my Constitutional duties which are different from that of the elected government. My Constitutional duty is to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution,'' he said.

Khan also said that the will of the majority must prevail, but only when it is in accordance with the Constitution and the law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Study reveals how immune system of astronauts breaks down; Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands

Science News Roundup: Study reveals how immune system of astronauts breaks d...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands; Lab crunch: British science has nowhere to go and more

Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Medicare offers details on reimbursement for new Alzheimer's drugs; US appeals court vacates travel mask mandate ruling and more

Health News Roundup: Medicare offers details on reimbursement for new Alzhei...

 Global
4
Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023