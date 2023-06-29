Biden calls on US colleges to consider adversity during admission process

President Joe Biden on Thursday urged colleges to take into account challenges that applicants face - including racial discrimination - during the admissions process after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down race-conscious considerations. The court struck down race-conscious student admissions programs at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina, in a sharp setback to affirmative action policies often used to increase the number of Black, Hispanic and other underrepresented minority groups on campuses.

"The court effectively ended affirmative action, and I strongly disagree with the court's decision," Biden said "We cannot let this decision to be the last word," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)