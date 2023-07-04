Business Briefs

50Fin raises Rs 4.25 cr funding from 100X.VC, other investors *FinTech startup 50Fin has raised USD 525,000 (Rs 4.25 crore) in a funding round led by 100X.VC and other investors, according to a statement.

The round was led by 100X.VC, Keynote Capital and Arun Venkatachalam. Other investors included Dinesh Agarwal, Founder of IndiaMart; KRS Jamwal and Aniket Nikumb, Founding members of Mensa Brands; Manish Kumar, Founder of KredX; Sumit Khadria, CFO at Ebix; and Rajesh Sawhney, Founder of GSF Accelerator, among others.

With the funding, the company aims to enhance its embedded solutions and improve the product portfolio and customer service.

50Fin was co-founded in 2022 by Aditya Srinivas Prasad and Darpan Samir Tanna and offers instant loans against mutual funds and shares. ******** Learn-tech company Hero Vired appoints Prarthana Agarwal as Head of Finance.

*Leading learn-tech company Hero Vired on Tuesday announced the appointment of Prarthana Agarwal as its new Head of Finance.

Agarwal will oversee the company's financial stack, encompassing financial planning, expense management, tax compliance, financial legal compliance, and the establishment of a robust company portfolio to attract investor funding opportunities, Hero Vired said in a release.

Before joining Hero Vired, Agarwal served as CFO at Centum Learning Ltd. Her professional journey also includes tenures at PwC, Ernst & Young, and IL&FS Education/Skills Development Corp Ltd.

''With her exceptional financial acumen and in-depth understanding of the skilling landscape, she will be instrumental in streamlining processes and policies to ensure best industry practices and zero non-compliance,'' said Akshay Munjal, Founder and CEO, Hero Vired.

