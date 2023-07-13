Ethiopia: Rights experts denounce mass deportation of Eritreans
UN News | Updated: 13-07-2023 22:30 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 22:30 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UNHCR welcomes judgment of UK Court of Appeal on transfer of asylum-seekers to Rwanda
IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar energy
UNHCR publishes new Position on Voluntary Returns to Ukraine
ILO and UNHCR commit to decent work for refugees, displaced people and host communities
FIFA and UNHCR sign MoU to further develop long-standing working relationship