President Droupadi Murmu confers National Geoscience Awards to 22 winners

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday conferred the National Geoscience Awards- 2022 (NGA) to 22 professionals and academicians from across the country for their contribution to the field of geosciences, an official said.

The awards were grouped under three categories namely National Geoscience Award for Life Time Achievement, National Young Geoscientist Award and National Geoscience Awards, the Ministry of Mines said.

''Twenty-two geoscientists including working professionals and academicians from across the country received the awards. The National Geoscience Award for Lifetime Achievement was conferred upon Dr. Om Narain Bhargava, well known for his pioneering work in the Himalayas spanning over the last four decades,'' the ministry said.

The National Young Geoscientist Award was presented to Amiya Kumar Samal, Assistant Professor of Banaras Hindu University who has made significant contributions in understanding the variation of sub-continental lithospheric mantle (SCLM) below different archean cratons of the Indian shield, it said.

The President said that ''mining is the primary sector of our economy. Mineral development has a vital contribution in the economic development of the country. During the last few years, many progressive changes have been brought in the mining sector by the government. These changes are enhancing the capacity and productivity of the mining sector.'' Instituted in 1966, the National Geoscience Awards (NGA) is for recognition and appreciation for exceptional individuals and organizations that have demonstrated excellence, dedication and innovation in the field of geosciences.

The awards are presented in the field of mineral discovery and exploration, basic geosciences, applied geosciences and mining, mineral beneficiation and sustainable mineral development.

