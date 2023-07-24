Left Menu

President Droupadi Murmu confers National Geoscience Awards to 22 winners

The National Geoscience Award for Lifetime Achievement was conferred upon Dr. Om Narain Bhargava, well known for his pioneering work in the Himalayas spanning over the last four decades, the ministry said.The National Young Geoscientist Award was presented to Amiya Kumar Samal, Assistant Professor of Banaras Hindu University who has made significant contributions in understanding the variation of sub-continental lithospheric mantle SCLM below different archean cratons of the Indian shield, it said.The President said that mining is the primary sector of our economy.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2023 21:30 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 21:28 IST
President Droupadi Murmu confers National Geoscience Awards to 22 winners
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday conferred the National Geoscience Awards- 2022 (NGA) to 22 professionals and academicians from across the country for their contribution to the field of geosciences, an official said.

The awards were grouped under three categories namely National Geoscience Award for Life Time Achievement, National Young Geoscientist Award and National Geoscience Awards, the Ministry of Mines said.

''Twenty-two geoscientists including working professionals and academicians from across the country received the awards. The National Geoscience Award for Lifetime Achievement was conferred upon Dr. Om Narain Bhargava, well known for his pioneering work in the Himalayas spanning over the last four decades,'' the ministry said.

The National Young Geoscientist Award was presented to Amiya Kumar Samal, Assistant Professor of Banaras Hindu University who has made significant contributions in understanding the variation of sub-continental lithospheric mantle (SCLM) below different archean cratons of the Indian shield, it said.

The President said that ''mining is the primary sector of our economy. Mineral development has a vital contribution in the economic development of the country. During the last few years, many progressive changes have been brought in the mining sector by the government. These changes are enhancing the capacity and productivity of the mining sector.'' Instituted in 1966, the National Geoscience Awards (NGA) is for recognition and appreciation for exceptional individuals and organizations that have demonstrated excellence, dedication and innovation in the field of geosciences.

The awards are presented in the field of mineral discovery and exploration, basic geosciences, applied geosciences and mining, mineral beneficiation and sustainable mineral development.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in one-sided polls

Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in...

 Cambodia
2
Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

 Cambodia
3
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
4
East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off with wins

East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off...

 Papua New Guinea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023