Facing charges of fudging her DOB, principal GMC Jammu replaced

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 25-07-2023 14:52 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 14:52 IST
Principal Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu Shashi Sudan Sharma on Tuesday was shunted out after she was booked by the crime branch for allegedly tampering with her date of birth.

Ashutosh Gupta, Head of Department of Radiotherapy, will now hold the charge as the principal of the college.

According to an official order, Sharma was transferred and posted as secretary (Technical) in the Health and Medical Education Department, in the interest of the administration and patient care, with immediate effect.

Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department, Bhupinder Kumar said Gupta will hold the charge of the post of principal, GMC, Jammu, in addition to his own duties, for a period of one year, or till further orders.

The crime branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police had booked Sharma early this month for allegedly forging her date of birth to get wrongful gains. She is presently on interim bail in the case.

