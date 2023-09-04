Left Menu

UGC team visits Jadavpur University, takes stock of measures taken to prevent ragging

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-09-2023 17:37 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 17:37 IST
UGC team visits Jadavpur University, takes stock of measures taken to prevent ragging
  • Country:
  • India

A team of the UGC visited the Jadavpur University (JU) in Kolkata on Monday to take stock of the steps taken to prevent ragging on campus, weeks after a student died at its hostel.

The four-member team of the University Grants Commission (UGC) will oversee the infrastructure available on the campus to avert incidents like ragging, and hold talks with varsity officials and other stakeholders, JU's officiating vice-chancellor Buddhadeb Sau said.

The team will also visit the main boys' hostel where the first-year undergraduate student was allegedly ragged, and he eventually died on August 10.

Sau said that the UGC had made certain queries about whether the anti-ragging guidelines are being followed by the varsity, and an exhaustive reply would be sent to it as soon as possible.

''CCTV cameras are already there on the campus, and some more will be installed at strategic points. The work order has already been issued,'' he told reporters, adding that the details will be shared with the UGC team.

In the team were National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA) vice-chancellor Shashikala Wanjari, VC of Mahatma Gandhi Central University in Motihari Sanjay Srivastava, Associate Professor of NIT-Durgapur Joydeep Banerjee, and joint secretary in UGC Vipin Kaushal.

The UGC had earlier voiced displeasure over the report sent by JU about the measures taken to prevent ragging on campus, following the death of the student.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic treaty talks; France to ban disposable e-cigarettes, PM says and more

Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic...

 Global
3
Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays USD 3.5 billion to acquire further shares

Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays USD 3.5 billion to acquire further...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Novartis sues US government over Medicare drug price regulation and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023