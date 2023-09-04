J-K LG to inaugurate 'community radio' at Jammu University on its foundation day

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will inaugurate a community radio, a first-of-its-kind in the Union Territory, at the University of Jammu here on its foundation day on Tuesday.

''The radio shall act as a medium to promote, propagate and disseminate the polyvocal and polylingual voices of the various stakeholders of the university and act as a site of exchange for various ideas culminating in motivating people to participate in the national endeavour for integrated development of the country,'' Vice Chancellor, University of Jammu, Umesh Rai told reporters here.

Sharing the Jammu University's achievements in the past year, the VC said the recent nomination of the varsity by the University Grants Commission (UGC) as the nodal university to lead the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in the Union Territory has helped the institute ''indisputably'' claim a high status in academic leadership.

This nomination, he added, came on the heels of the widely acclaimed 'Design Your Degree' programme recently launched by the university and showcased during the two-day Akhil Bhartiya Siksha Samagam-2023 at New Delhi on July 29.

Designed in consultation with experts across a wide spectrum, this programme focuses on the holistic development of young minds and sets the tone for transdisciplinary knowledge and is therefore in the true spirit of NEP-2020 as envisaged by the Prime Minister of India, the VC said.

Rai also shared that among various other initiatives planned by the Higher Education Council, the university is spearheading a unique project named 'College on Wheels' or 'J&K Gyanodaya' through which about 800 students along with 100 faculty members from various universities of Jammu and Kashmir would undertake an educational tour covering various parts of India.

