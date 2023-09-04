Meta partners with education and skill development ministries

Facebook parent Meta on Monday said it has entered into a three-year partnership with the education ministry as well as the ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship to empower students, educators and entrepreneurs across the country.

Meta signed a letter of intent (LoI) with the National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD) for free digital marketing courses to promote entrepreneurship and skill development in India.

The American technology company also signed two other LoIs with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) under the Department of Higher Education, and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said India's democracy, demography and diversity are to be connected with technology conversion so that technology becomes the equaliser for the entire society.

''Guided by the tenets of NEP, Meta's partnerships with NIESBUD, CBSE and AICTE will catalyse infinite possibilities for equipping our population with critical digital skills and empowering micro entrepreneurs and small businesses,'' he added.

Under the partnership with NIESBUD, one million entrepreneurs will get access to digital marketing skills by Meta over the next three years. Further, budding and existing entrepreneurs will be trained in digital marketing skills using Meta platforms Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram in seven regional languages.

Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology, and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar said: ''The government's focus is on preparing our youth and workforce in these rapidly transforming times, to be equipped with the skills to succeed and play important roles in the evolving landscape of technology and the global economy.

''Digital skills, while representing skilling and entrepreneurship in the innovation ecosystem, more importantly represents a bridge between lakhs of small rural, micro and self-employed entrepreneurs, enabling them to expand, grow and succeed.'' Meta launched the Creators of Metaverse programme with AICTE in July whereby 1 lakh students and 20,000 educators will be enabled in AR,VR, AI and XR technologies. The company also has an ongoing partnership with CBSE from December 2021, whereby 1 crore students and 10 lakh educators will be trained in AR, VR, AI, and Digital Citizenship.

Meta in India Vice President Sandhya Devanathan said this collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship testifies Meta's commitment to partner with the government and advance India's agenda of digital inclusion, skilling and growth.

