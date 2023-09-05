Left Menu

France's Macron supports experimenting with uniforms in some schools amid debate over ban on robes

French President Emmanuel Macron opened the door Monday to experimenting in some public schools with uniforms or a dress code amid debate in France over a ban in classrooms on long robes worn mainly by Muslims.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 05-09-2023 01:23 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 01:19 IST
France's Macron supports experimenting with uniforms in some schools amid debate over ban on robes
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron opened the door Monday to experimenting in some public schools with uniforms or a dress code amid debate in France over a ban in classrooms on long robes worn mainly by Muslims. The ban on robes known as abayas for girls and women and khamis for boys and men went into effect Monday. Macron said he is in favour of “experimenting'' with uniforms in order to “inform public debate,” speaking in a live interview on online media HugoDecrypte, broadcasted on Youtube and TikTok. He said another experimental option could be for children to wear similar outfits, such as “a pair of jeans, a T-shirt and a jacket.” “We certainly can have things that are more acceptable to teenagers (than uniforms),” Macron said. “It may seem a little less strict from a disciplinary point of view.” The centrist president's comments come after some conservative and far-right politicians have voiced support for requiring uniforms in public schools. Macron provided no detail about the start and location of the experiment. Some private schools already require students to wear uniforms.

Macron reaffirmed that authorities would be “intractable” in enforcing the new rule about long robes in public schools, which were seen as a challenge to France's secularist values.

“School is secular and that means there's no room for religious signs,'' he said. ''We must talk, we must explain (the measure). But I think it's very important because school must remain a neutral place.” The new rule has prompted criticism across the country, with some arguing that the loose, body-covering garments did not constitute an ostentatious display of religion and should not be banned from classrooms.

The framework for the ban is a 2004 law aimed at preserving secularism in French public schools. The law prohibits Muslim headscarves but also bans large Christian crosses, Jewish kippas and the large turbans worn by Sikhs. It passed after months of furor and marathon parliamentary debates. Some Muslims claimed it stigmatized them. The law does not apply to university students.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global
4
'I don’t think Trump is going to be the nominee': Nikki Haley

'I don’t think Trump is going to be the nominee': Nikki Haley

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023